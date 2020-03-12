|
James Austin "Paw" Keefer
Abilene - James Austin "Paw" Keefer was a tender-hearted, gentle man that truly loved his Lord. He went to be with Him on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Stephen Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Austin was born on August 13, 1933 in Santa Anna, Texas to the late David and Eula Mae Keefer. He attended Burkett High School where he served as captain of the basketball team and graduated with honors. After graduation, he attended Ranger Junior College and graduated with a degree in mathematics. In August of 1952, he and Joan Jones were married in Burkett, Texas. She preceded him in death on April 5, 1994. Later, he and Evelyn Mize were married on September 9, 1995 in Abilene.
Austin served his country and was a veteran of the US Army. He retired as a postal carrier from the US Postal Service after 27 years. He loved traveling with friends, family and the Good Sam's Sundowners. Austin had many hobbies, however he really enjoyed just fixing things that were broken.
Austin was preceded in death by his son, Tony Mack Keefer; one brother, Owen Keefer; one sister, Lula Malaer; one son-in-law, Larry Young; four brothers-in-law, Archie Adams, James Bailey, John Wayne Harris and Burl Harris; and one sister-in-law, Sue Asher.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn Mize Keefer; three daughters, Debra Sanders and husband Floyd, Christy Young Eagan and husband Patrick and Darla Mize; one son, Bobby Mize and wife Renna; one brother, Albert Keefer and wife Patricia; two sisters, Eula Rae Bailey and Kathleen Stevens and husband Steve; one sister, Geneva Adams; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Sheppard and husband Hank and Barbara Harris; one brother-in-law, Wayne Malaer; his grandchildren, Shannon Lewis and husband Jeremy, Greg Sanders and wife Sarah, Kamie Parks and husband Bryan, Kristen Wright and husband Jordan, Kourtney Martinez and husband Joe, Jessika Henson and husband Ryan, Justin Riley and wife Emily, Taylor Young, Megan Young, Dakota Roysdon, Nick Lambert, Cameron Mize and Courtney Robinson and husband Dustin; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the in memory of his son, Tony Keefer or his son-in-law, Larry Young.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020