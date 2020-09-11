1/1
James B. "Jimmy" Tyler
James B. Tyler "Jimmy"

Abilene - James B. Tyler Better known as "Jimmy" passed away September 3rd, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Jimmy was born in Clyde, Texas. He served in the United states Army for 2 years in Germany, and served 10 years Reserve Duty. Jimmy attended Hardin Simmons University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and also received his CPA certification. He was self employed as an accountant in Abilene for many years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by Both Parents.

Left to cherish His Memories are aunt Norma Rister of Kerrville, TX, cousin Karen Zumwalt of Silver City NM., and a number of friends. A private burial will be held at the McBee Cemetery. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
