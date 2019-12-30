Services
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
James Clarence Little

James Clarence Little Obituary
James Clarence Little

Abilene - James Clarence Little, 81, passed away December 27, 2019.A private viewing will be held for his family, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Mr. Little was born October 08, 1938, in Abilene to the late Fred Little and Susie Roberts. He spent the majority of his life in Abilene. He was also a member of the United States Air Force. He met and married Sharolet Philley Little on Nov 5, 1960.

Survivors include his loving wife Sharolet Little of Abilene, sons Michael Little, Stan Little, James Sparks and wife Yevette all of Abilene, and David Sparks and Kimberly of Florida, daughter Tina Little of Arlington, Tx., brothers Clayton Little of Carrolton, Archie Dale Roberts and wife Mary of Abilene, sister Sue Rice and husband Alan of Great Falls, Virginia, and extended family member CK Woods of Cumby, Tx,. He also had twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Online condolences and guest book .may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
