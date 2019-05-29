Services Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 325-677-3783 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hillcrest Church of Christ Funeral service 11:00 AM Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E. Ambler Ave View Map Burial 2:00 PM Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene Resources More Obituaries for James Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Cox

Abilene - James Bennett Cox, 86, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler Ave., with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene. A visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Church of Christ.



James was born on June 11, 1932 in Tulia, Texas. He attended and graduated from Tulia High School in 1949 and from Abilene Christian College in 1953. He met Anita Fleming, the love of his life, while attending ACC and they were married on December 24, 1952 in Mason, Texas, and shared a beautiful life together for 66 years. Three children were born to James and Anita; Tedenne, Donna and Karlon. James and Anita always considered the in-law children the "children." Danny, Don and Dalia are "their kids," too. Many other young people called them "Mom and Dad," including Benny and Donna Baker, along with a host of friends of their children who wandered in and out of the Cox family home over the years.



James was a counselor to many more people over the years. He was always ready to lovingly give direction to those who had lost their way and to share with them the reason God was such an important part of his life.



James and family live in Tulia, Texas where they were involved in farming for many years. In 1964, the Cox family moved to Hood River, Oregon where they owned and operated a fruit orchard. James came alive with the hard work of farming and seeing the amazing beauty of God's creation.



James served as a deacon in the church in Tulia; as an elder in the church in Hood River; and as an elder in the church in Tulia when the family moved back to Texas. James also loved to lead singing at church, which to him, was a very special kind of worship. James' song leading career began in his teens, and music was a life-long passion in his life and a way he shared God with others.



James loved his 1957 Buick Century, fishing, hunting and many camping vacations with family and friends. Some places in Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon have a very special place in the hearts of the Cox family.



James was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maude Cox, and by two great-grandsons, Cayle Wade Cook and Alex Ladd.



James is survived by his devoted wife, Anita Cox, and by his children; Tedenne and Danny Cook, Donna and Don Emsoff and Karlon and Dalia Cox; six grandchildren; Jason and Autumn Cook, Anita and Jason Morton, Frank and Crystal Emsoff, Shelly and Aaron Ladd, Scott and Crystal Emsoff and Christin Mitchell; and by thirteen great-grandchildren; Haven and husband Wes Britt, Calla Cook, Brady Morton, Kinley Morton, Case Emsoff, Justus Emsoff, Aryah Ladd, Gabby Ladd, Skylar Emsoff, Elise Emsoff, Abigail Emsoff, Gabe Emsoff and Devin Mitchell. He also affectionately considered Kyle and Amber Law his adopted grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the High Plains Children's Home, P.O. Box 7448, Amarillo, Texas 79114, or to Eastern European Ministries, P.O. Box 55245, Hurst, Texas 76054.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the High Plains Children's Home, P.O. Box 7448, Amarillo, Texas 79114, or to Eastern European Ministries, P.O. Box 55245, Hurst, Texas 76054.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019