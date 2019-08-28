|
|
James D. Ake
Abilene - James D. Ake, 83, of Abilene passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in his home. He was born on Sunday, June 29, 1936 to Herman Claude Ake and Mary Elizabeth Creech Ake in Fredonia, Texas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, August 28, at 10 am, also at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Steve Joiner officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
James worked with training horses when he was 17 years old for G.R. White in Brady, Texas. He helped train horses for both the Kentucky Derby and Arkansas Derby, as well as in Ruidoso, NM, and Sonora, TX. He can even be spotted in the movie "Glory," walking to the horses in the stables. "Jim Density" was the name of one of his horses he trained that won in the Arkansas Derby and Kentucky Derby.
He married Dottie Lorraine Fleming in 1957, and together they had two sons. After they married, he went to Barber School in San Antonio. He worked as a barber for 40 years of his life and owned and operated Handy Barber Shop on 14th Street in Abilene. After her death in 1997, he married Dorothy Ann Simmons in 1999 in Abilene.
James was preceded in death by his first wife, Dottie Lorraine Fleming; parents, Herman Claude and Mary Elizabeth Ake, brothers, Herman Jr. and A.J. Ake, and one sister, Delores Sutton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Dorothy Ann Ake; son, Scott Ake and wife Heather; son, Terry Ake and wife Debbie; step-daughter, Susan Wagoner; grandchildren, Misty Gutting and husband Brian, Meagan Urbanczyck and husband Jonathan, Tesney Trebilcock and husband Jordan, and Mattie Ake and fiancé Tyler Snell. James also leaves behind his one and only great grandchild, Bryson Urbanczyk, as well as two sisters, Faye Roberts and Nina Bell Cottle.
The family would like to thank Meals on Wheels and Hospice of the Big Country for their care and support.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 28, 2019