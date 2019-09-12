|
James Dan Allen
Merkel - James Dan Allen passed away September 7, 2019, in Cypress at the age of 85. He was born January 6, 1934, in Garrison to parents Thomas E. Allen and Alta L. (Potts) Allen.
Dan graduated from Nacogdoches High School where he was quarterback of the football team, played basketball, and was a member of the Honor Society and the school band. After high school, Dan joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country for over 27 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. After retirement from the Air Force, he became a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Mr. Allen was very involved in his children's lives and activities. He was a community leader who was active in The Lion's Club and his local Booster Club. He would serve as the announcer during sports events, utilizing his loud voice for all to hear. He was a member of Merkel First United Methodist Church and served as choir director and Sunday School teacher. He also enjoyed singing, golf, and coaching little league.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 67 years, Anita Spradley Allen; son, James Michael Allen and wife Rhonda; daughters, Dianne (Allen) Smith, Sharon Allen Edwards and husband Tim, and Leigh Anne Allen; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Bro. Ty Spradley. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Merkel First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 12, 2019