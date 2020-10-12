James Daniel "Jack" Vinson
Potosi - James Daniel "Jack" Vinson, 89, passed from this life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Potosi, Texas.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Harkrider, officiating. Interment will follow in the Potosi Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Jack was born on June 17, 1931 in Nugent in Jones County to Avery and Jewell Archer Vinson. While still a young boy, they moved to Potosi. He walked several miles one way to attend Colony Hill School until it was incorpoated into Wylie, where he graduated at the age of 16. He married the love of his life Marie Felton on December 22, 1951. After returning from Ft. Sill, Oklahoma where he was stationed in the Army in 1952, they moved to the old rock house in Potosi and together they raised three children; Evelyn, Dwain and Vicky.
Jack loved Potosi and helped keep it thriving. He was a softball coach for the Potosi Panthers when they played down at the old schoolhouse. He helped keep that old school going as a community center until it was torn down and replaced. He served on the Wylie School Board and the Potosi Water Supply Board. As Potosi grew back he helped form the Volunteer Fire Dept. He donated gravel to keep the Baptist Church and the cemetery beautiful.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Monna Casey and Jean Brown; and one great grandchild, Archer Vinson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie Vinson of Potosi; one son, Dwain Vinson and wife Ruth of Potosi; two daughters, Evelyn Tilbrook and husband Chuck of Abilene, and Vicky Vinson and Terry Truitt of Potosi; five grandchildren, Darrell Vinson and wife Ginger, Lisa Camp and husband Bryan, Matthew Tilbrook and wife Lauren, Tracy Vinson and Ross Bullinger, and Jake Dutton; and twelve great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ken Hogan, Kevin Johnson, Will Clay, Kevin Ingram, Joseph Valeseck and Alfredo Gonzales.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
