James Donald Barron
Abilene - James Donald Barron, 90, of Abilene died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Remington Ridge Church of Christ with Ron McLyea and Zane Dennis officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
James was born April 17, 1929 in Loraine to Willie (Bill) and Rosa Lee (Muncill) Barron. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1945. He married Emerald Vernemma Freeman in Robert Lee on November 27, 1949. She preceded him in death in 1993. He worked for Valley Foods in El Paso for over 25 years, retiring as a purchasing agent. He moved to Abilene from El Paso in 1993. He later married Carolyn Woods in Amarillo on August 27, 1998. James had a love for music and played many instruments including the mandolin, guitar and banjo. Over the years he had also built many stringed instruments. He was a member of the Remington Ridge Church of Christ in Abilene, formerly known as the Oakridge Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn Barron of Abilene; three sons, James Douglas (Doug) Barron of Clyde, Kolton Ross Roberts and wife Donnette of Houston and Gregory Dallas Roberts of McKinney; three daughters, Iris Lee Brown of California, Donna Paltjon and husband Jimmy of Clifton and Cevellia Griggs and husband Joe of Merkel; many grandchildren and numerous greatgrandchildren and his cat buddy, Pepper.
James was preceded in death by his first wife Vernemma, son Bailey Roberts, two brothers, two sisters and great grandson Gregory Dallas Roberts, Jr.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020