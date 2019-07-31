|
James E. Welch
Abilene - James E. Welch, 85, of Abilene passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Abilene.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Family Center. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
James was born on August 2, 1933 in Abilene, TX., to the late James "Bud" Welch and Leona Claxton Smith. He served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955. During this time James married the love of his life, Mary Frances Sewell. He went to work for the US Postal Service and retired after 35 years of service. James coached both his sons little league teams and enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. James was a member of the Westgate Church of Christ.
James was also preceded in death by a sister, Sally Robinson, 2 brothers, Virgil Burkett and Buford Welch.
James is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Welch, 2 sons, Kenneth Welch (Sherry); Jeff Welch (Robyn), grandchildren, Matthew Welch, Shannon Welch, Eric Welch, Brady Welch (Maddie), Erin Rae Welch, Abby Bennie; great-grandchild, Jaxon Welch; brother, Gary Welch.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Melnyk and Dr. Crumbless for their care and support of James.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be made in James honor to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford Abilene, TX 79605 and Meals on Wheels of Abilene, 717 N 10th St, Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 31, 2019