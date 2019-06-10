|
|
James Edmund "Jim" Holmes, Jr.
Abilene - James Edmund Holmes Jr. passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 71 after a valiant fight against leukemia.
Jim was born May 6, 1948 in Porterville, CA, the son of James Edmund Holmes and Norma June Holmes. He was the eldest of 5 siblings. It was during his childhood in California, he discovered his love for the outdoors.
Jim arrived in Abilene in 1964, where he attended Abilene Christian High and then Abilene Christian College (University). While in high school, he met Cheryl Ann Day, whom he married in 1968. Together they had two sons, James Edmund Holmes III and Christopher Hudson Holmes. Cheryl and Jim were married for more than fifty years.
In 1968, Jim worked at Dono Oil and Fraley Butane. In 2013 he started LGO Fuels, named after his grandchildren, Olivia, Lucy, Gavin, and Layla James. In addition to his interest in business, Jim loved the game of golf and time spent with his golfing buddies.
Those who knew Jim know that he was a man of his word and a devoted friend more than anything in this world. He is best remembered hiking up a mountain creek with his sons to go swimming, appreciating a meal at Cheryl's table, or treating his grandchildren to breakfast burritos and a ride in his truck.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his son James of Austin, three granddaughters, Olivia, Lucy and Layla; his son Christopher (Alba) of Swarthmore, PA and grandson Gavin; sisters Carolyn Andress and Amron Tirado; brothers Ricky Holmes and David Holmes; and heart family Perla Garza and Jasmine Barrios.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James Edmund Holmes Sr. and his mother Norma Holmes Ennis.
A private graveside burial will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, June 11th, followed by a celebration of Jim's life at 11A.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, officiated by the Reverend Felcia Hopkins, Mark Hewitt, David Smith and Mark Beale. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Smith, Mike Winter, Mark Beale, Eddie Brady, Sonny Goode, Phil Lawler, Dale Funk and Buzzy Andress.
Jim will be deeply missed.
Memorials may be given to Ben Richey's Boys Ranch (501 Ben Richey Dr, Abilene Tx), Hendrick Hospice (1651 Pine St. Abilene Tx, 79601), or (@donate.lls.org).
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 10, 2019