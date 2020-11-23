James "Jim" Edward Slauenwhite
Abilene - James "Jim" Edward Slauenwhite, 52 of Abilene passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with Jeff Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jim was born June 14, 1968 in Abilene, Texas to the late Albert James Slauenwhite and Annie Laura (Blaylock) Slauenwhite. He was raised in Abilene, graduating from Cooper High School in 1987. He moved to Fort Worth where he spent 24 years prior to returning home to Abilene . Jim loved his family, friends, cars, Harley's, and working on hot rods. He was the type of person that would help anyone in need no matter the time. Jim always lived in the moment and made the most out of every decision no matter positive or negative. He was the rock of his family, and he held his family with pride. Jim was always quick to make a hard situation light with his humor, big heart, and smile. Even though he has passed, he will continue to live on by the momentous amount of people he touched because Jim left a piece of himself with everyone he met.
Jim is survived by his children; Taylor Kohler and husband Nathan, Morgan Bloodworth and husband John, Trace Slauenwhite, Dillan Slauenwhite, and Megan Lilly; sister, Laura Slauenwhite; uncle, Richard Slauenwhite; three grandchildren, Tye, Emelynn, and Madison; niece and nephew, Brittny Lomax and husband Ryan, and Christian Gauch; two previous wives that grew to be his best friends, Margie Bell and Tricia McGuire; fiance, Angie Abbott, and a plethora of friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, Odis and Mary Blaylock; paternal grandparents, Conrad and Sybil Slauenwhite.
