Services
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
For more information about
James Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ernest Davis


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ernest Davis Obituary
Mr. James Ernest Davis, 65 of Abilene,TX formerly of Snyder died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Abilene Regional Hospital in Abilene, Texas.

A memorial service for Mr. Davis will be held on Saturday, October 05, 2019 , at 10:00 AM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Mr. Ken Spoor officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Mr. Davis was born on October 31, 1953 in Snyder, TX to Ernest Wade and Elois Bell (Williams) Davis.

He is survived by:

1) Sister: Cynthia Darlin and husband Charles, Snyder, TX

1) Son: James Ernest Davis, Jr, Abilene, TX

1) Daughter: Dora Davis, Abilene, TX

2) Step Children: Mercedes Villatoro and Levi Plazero

He was preceded in death by: His parents- Wade and Elois Davis and 1) Sister - Laurel Davis

No visitation is planned.

Online Condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now