Mr. James Ernest Davis, 65 of Abilene,TX formerly of Snyder died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Abilene Regional Hospital in Abilene, Texas.
A memorial service for Mr. Davis will be held on Saturday, October 05, 2019 , at 10:00 AM at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Mr. Ken Spoor officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis was born on October 31, 1953 in Snyder, TX to Ernest Wade and Elois Bell (Williams) Davis.
He is survived by:
1) Sister: Cynthia Darlin and husband Charles, Snyder, TX
1) Son: James Ernest Davis, Jr, Abilene, TX
1) Daughter: Dora Davis, Abilene, TX
2) Step Children: Mercedes Villatoro and Levi Plazero
He was preceded in death by: His parents- Wade and Elois Davis and 1) Sister - Laurel Davis
No visitation is planned.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 4, 2019