James Henry



Midland - Longtime Midlander and consulting petroleum engineer, James Boyd "Jim" Henry, 94, left this Earth on October 2, 2020 and now resides in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Midland, with Dr. Darin Wood officiating. Private burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.



Jim was born August 7, 1926, in Lockney, Texas to Ernest Albert and Ellie Ann (Boyd) Henry. He grew up in farming communities in and around Rule, Texas, graduating from Rule High School at sixteen years of age, in 1942. After high school, he began his higher education at Texas Technological College. At age eighteen, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp Aviation Cadet Program and completed Basic Training and Aviation Cadet Qualification. At the end of World War II, Jim left the Army and returned briefly to the family farm. On June 1, 1946, he married Billie Jean Denson. She was a loving helper to him throughout their 74 years of marriage.



After graduation from Texas Tech with a B.S. degree in Petroleum Engineering, Jim worked for Stanolind Oil and Gas, Anderson Prichard, and Union Texas Petroleum. In 1964, he moved to Midland and established Henry Engineering, where he engaged in consulting petroleum engineering until his death. Jim was a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas and Oklahoma, a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers. When the Midland Energy Library was established, he served as Building Committee Chairman.



At seven years old, he made a profession of faith and surrendered his life to Jesus Christ. His life reflected his Christian values and ethics. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Nichols Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City and Westbury Baptist Church in Houston. In Midland, he joined First Baptist Church in 1964 and devoted his life to service in the church. He was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and member of countless committees, always striving to demonstrate Christ's love to others. One of his favorite roles was chairman of the Benevolence Committee, where he not only assisted those in need with overdue bills and broken appliances, but also assisted with spiritual and personal issues. He taught Sunday School for more than 40 years, and his teaching had lasting influence on the lives of young men as well as adults. A constant prayer warrior, he rarely missed his Friday morning prayer group.



He developed a love for Wayland Baptist University, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1985 to 1994, serving as Chairman from 1990-1992. By applying his expertise in oil and gas matters, he assisted WBU in maximizing its financial security.



Jim fiercely provided for, prayed for, loved and guided his family. Well known for his story-telling, warmth, love, and humor, he will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Clois Delbert Henry and William Cordell Henry. He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean (Denson) Henry; two daughters, Jean Kathryn Sterne (Louis), and Judy Beth Johnson (Ronald); grandchildren, David James Sterne (Amanda), Jonathan Louis Sterne (Natalie), Matthew Brent Johnson (Sarah), and Ashley Nicole Kennedy; and 10 great grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home of Midland.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store