James HernandezAbilene - James Hernandez, 83, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Abilene.Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday November 6, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.Graveside services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Fuller, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.James was born on March 16, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Eleazar and Emilia (Tellez) Hernandez. He and Annabelle McDonald Davis were married on February 14, 1977 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She preceded him in death on October 27, 2016.James served in the US Air Force for 20 years. He retired from Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County, New Mexico. After retiring, he joined the Civil Service at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.James was passionate about sports. He loved watching the Oakland Raiders and the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in San Antonio. James was a resident of Alamogordo, NM, San Antonio, TX, and Friendswood, TX, before moving to Abilene.James was also preceded in death by his parents, and sister Leonor Larew.James is survived by his four children, Ricky Hernandez, Lawson Davis and wife Diana of Abilene, Amos Davis, and Frances Plotner and husband Keith of League City, Texas; one brother, Carlos Hernandez and wife Barbara of San Antonio; six grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Family suggests memorials may be made to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford St, Abilene, Texas 79605.The family of James Hernandez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Robert Striegler MD for his care during James' illness, Wylie Baptist Church, and his Sunday School class.