Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard (Jim) Ice


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Howard (Jim) Ice Obituary
James Howard (Jim) Ice

Abilene - James "Jim" Ice, steadfast servant of his Savior Jesus Christ and the Lord God Almighty, went home to the Father, Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born April 23, 1932, in Olden, Texas. Jim was an avid missionary for the spreading of the Good News, generous steward for the Kingdom of God, faithful son to Myron Edward and Hilda Kathryn Ice, supportive brother to Myra Sue Pruet and Phil G. Ice, doting husband to Berle June Ice for 65 years, loving father to David Neil Ice, Denise Ice Marsh and James Douglas Ice, guiding grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was a Petroleum Engineer and was self-employed. He and June started Ice Well Services Inc. They made multiple mission trips to Russia and had a great love for the Russian people. He humbly walked with his Lord, obeying His commands. He walks with Him still.

The services for Jim are a visitation Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 at Piersall Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas, and a service Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. in the Piersall Chapel. Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. The family request that memorials may be made in honor of James Ice to Sam's Place c/o South 11th and Willis Church of Christ, 3309 South 11th St., Abilene, Tx. 79605, or Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th St., Abilene, Texas 79603.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.piersallfuneraldirectors.com .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Download Now