James Howard (Jim) Ice
Abilene - James "Jim" Ice, steadfast servant of his Savior Jesus Christ and the Lord God Almighty, went home to the Father, Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born April 23, 1932, in Olden, Texas. Jim was an avid missionary for the spreading of the Good News, generous steward for the Kingdom of God, faithful son to Myron Edward and Hilda Kathryn Ice, supportive brother to Myra Sue Pruet and Phil G. Ice, doting husband to Berle June Ice for 65 years, loving father to David Neil Ice, Denise Ice Marsh and James Douglas Ice, guiding grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was a Petroleum Engineer and was self-employed. He and June started Ice Well Services Inc. They made multiple mission trips to Russia and had a great love for the Russian people. He humbly walked with his Lord, obeying His commands. He walks with Him still.
The services for Jim are a visitation Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 at Piersall Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas, and a service Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. in the Piersall Chapel. Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. The family request that memorials may be made in honor of James Ice to Sam's Place c/o South 11th and Willis Church of Christ, 3309 South 11th St., Abilene, Tx. 79605, or Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th St., Abilene, Texas 79603.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 13, 2019