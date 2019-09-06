|
James Isaac ("Sonny") Stanfield
Abilene - James Isaac ("Sonny") Stanfield of Abilene, Texas, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 75 after a very brief battle with cancer.
He was born January 30, 1944 in Oceanside, California to James Johnson Stanfield and Emma May Creek. He married Eva Diane Miller on February 3, 1963 and during their 49 years of marriage they had three children: Charlene Elizabeth Stanfield and Lisa Nadine Stilson, both of Abilene, Texas and James Bryan Stanfield of El Lago, Texas.
In addition to his three children, he is survived by his three grandchildren, April L. Cash, Josie D. Cochran and Casey B. Cochran, all of the Abilene area, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons and two sisters, Charlotte Dutton of Orlando, Florida and Betty Ower of Palm Springs, California. Additionally, he is survived by many friends and assorted troublemakers with whom he drank coffee on a daily basis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, one great-grandchild and a sister, Joyce Tekell.
James served in the U.S. Army and afterward, spent most of his life working in the oilfields and as a long-haul truck driver.
He taught us all how to laugh and find humor in even the saddest times. We will all miss his stories, jokes and humor. While he will be greatly missed, we know he is happy to finally be reunited with his wife.
At James' request, there will be no funeral. Instead, a celebration of his life will be held at 1625 Marsailis Drive in Abilene on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 6, 2019