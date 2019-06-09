|
JAMES "HOOKY" JOHNSON
BUFFALO GAP - James "Hooky" Wylie Johnson, 78, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus early in the morning of June 6, 2019 at his home in Buffalo Gap. Hooky was a man with a big heart and would help whoever needed it. Our daddy a man who loved his family with all his heart and always sacrificed to make sure that we had everything that we needed and some things we didn't. Our daddy loved our beautiful momma with everything he had, and they never left each other's side. Daddy was one of a kind and no matter what the rest of the world thought of him, his family loved and respected him, his heart and all his knowledge.
Born to Frank & Loree Johnson in Abilene February 8, 1941, to a large family with 3 older brothers, 2 older sisters and one younger sister. All his siblings started working at a very young age to help their momma support this family after the passing of his father. Our daddy had an amazing work ethic of which he passed on to his children.
Daddy joined the Navy and served in Vietnam on the USS Constellation until he returned home and married the love of his life, Linda "Grace" as he so lovingly called her, Humphreys on June 4, 1965 and by the grace of God, and with His guidance they enjoyed a life of 54 loving & happy years together before he passed. When Hooky came home from Vietnam, he joined the Navy reserves for the next 2 years. "Hooky" went to work for the City of Abilene of which he retired from in March of 1997 and started his own electrical business, Johnson Electric. In 1966 they had their first daughter, Sherry Renee' and a little over a year later came the precious little girl, Audra Lee in 1967. Together they worked hard as a family to make something of their lives.
My daddy loved God and depended on him every day for guidance on the right path as he and our mom went along in life. They both reportedly needed Jesus to get them through this life in the best way possible.
Hooky was and is loved very deeply by his loving wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed, and we want you to know daddy that we love you so very much and we are excited that you are no longer tired or hurting and you are in the loving arms of Jesus!
He was proceeded in death by his parents, 3 brothers: Hulen Johnson, Carl Johnson and Wayne Johnson. 2 sisters, Helen Johnson and Lois Price. 2 grandchildren: Colt Davis and Danielle Ledbetter, one son-in-law, Bobby Johns, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Left to cherish his memories, his loving & beautiful Linda Johnson: daughters, Sherry Hicks and husband Rodney, Audra Johns: grandchildren, Ashten Jenkins and husband Dustin of Merkel, Alicia Cannon and her husband Samual Pierce, Michelle Ledbetter and husband Terry Allen all of Sweetwater: Great grandchildren, Callan and Linlee Jenkins, Zachary, Stokely and Brodi Pierce and Alyssa Renee' Allan: One sister, Loree "Tommie" Roland and husband Jack, one sister-in-law, Mamie Joyce.
Also, there were so many beloved nieces, nephews, amazing lifelong friends that he loved with all his heart and we want to thank you all for all you have ever done for our daddy.
We want to thank all the loving people who have come together to help us through this entire process, Beltway Park Ministry for all the loving things that have been done for and said to us as well as the care taken with our daddy and the respect shown to my mom, Linda, sister, Audra and myself, from Matt and his staff, at Fry-Smith Funeral Home. Much thanks, love and blessings your way.
Hebrews 11:6 ... "And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who seek him."
This husband and father has gone to the gate knowing he fought the good fight.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in his name. God Bless you all.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019