|
|
James Keith Randolph
Abilene - James Keith Randolph passed away in Abilene, Texas, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Jim was born in Vermillion, South Dakota, on January 7, 1933. He was lovingly raised by his grandparents. He was in the U.S. Navy (1950-53) serving in Hawaii and onboard the U.S.S. Henrico. He also spent time sorting mail on the railroads before moving to Texas and marrying Billie Diane Rumley in 1961. They lived in Odessa, Garland, Plano, Clyde and Abilene. While in Abilene, Jim worked as the manager of the Continental Trailways Station and as an auditor at Merchants Motor Freight until his retirement.
Jim was active in the John Sayles Masonic Lodge #1408 and was a past Master. He enjoyed reading to students at Bassetti Elementary for several years with the Mason's reading program.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Billie (2006). He is survived by his son, Kevin (Abbie), grandchildren, Kim Randolph and Patrick (Elizabeth) Randolph and great-grandchildren, Haley and Benjamin. Jim loved his dog, Shadow, who has been his constant companion for over 14 years.
Jim is donating his body to Texas Tech University Health Science Center. His remains will be laid to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene at a later date.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Sunday, February 9, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim's name to Meals on Wheels Plus, Abilene
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020