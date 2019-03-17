|
James (Jim) Kelly Polk
Abilene - James (Jim) Kelly Polk, 85, of Abilene, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road and Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Jim was born on February 14, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Kelly and Mary (Guitar) Polk. He graduated high school from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM. After graduating from high school, he attended Texas Tech University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a degree in Agriculture Economics. Jim and Barbara Hudson were married on April 17, 1964 in Abilene. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1983. He was a local rancher and business owner. He owned Stockman Supply and was the original owner of The Shootin' Shop with his cousin, John Guitar III. He was a member of Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Southwest Cattle Raisers Association and supported Cattleman's Roundup at WTRC. He was a member of the First Christian Church.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Polk and husband Tedd Martin of Buffalo Gap, Texas and Jennifer Stelzer and husband Jason of Keller, Texas; two granddaughters, Madilynn and Briley Stelzer; two sisters, Ruth Ann Caudle and husband Sam of Dallas, Texas and Jan Harbour and husband Bruce of Dallas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Texas Rehab Center or Serenity House of Abilene.
The family of Jim Polk wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caregiver Colleen Deaner for her 13 years of care and support.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019