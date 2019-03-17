Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Polk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kelly (Jim) Polk


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Kelly (Jim) Polk Obituary
James (Jim) Kelly Polk

Abilene - James (Jim) Kelly Polk, 85, of Abilene, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Abilene.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road and Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Jim was born on February 14, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Kelly and Mary (Guitar) Polk. He graduated high school from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM. After graduating from high school, he attended Texas Tech University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a degree in Agriculture Economics. Jim and Barbara Hudson were married on April 17, 1964 in Abilene. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1983. He was a local rancher and business owner. He owned Stockman Supply and was the original owner of The Shootin' Shop with his cousin, John Guitar III. He was a member of Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Southwest Cattle Raisers Association and supported Cattleman's Roundup at WTRC. He was a member of the First Christian Church.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Polk and husband Tedd Martin of Buffalo Gap, Texas and Jennifer Stelzer and husband Jason of Keller, Texas; two granddaughters, Madilynn and Briley Stelzer; two sisters, Ruth Ann Caudle and husband Sam of Dallas, Texas and Jan Harbour and husband Bruce of Dallas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Texas Rehab Center or Serenity House of Abilene.

The family of Jim Polk wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caregiver Colleen Deaner for her 13 years of care and support.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now