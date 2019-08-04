|
James "Monroe" Lawrence
Abilene - James Monroe Lawrence, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 at Hendricks Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Monroe requested that there not be a funeral service since he donated his body to medical research.
Monroe was born north of Breckenridge, Texas on the Sayles Place on July 10, 1934 to Albert D. Lawrence and Pearl Crudgington Lawrence. He was 1 of 9 children born to his parents.
Monroe attended schools in Albany and Breckenridge, then ultimately graduated high school from Abilene High in 1952.
Monroe was an accomplished bull rider, where he and others from Albany made many a rodeo in their youthful days. As he got older, he joined the U. S. Army and was stationed on the island of Okinawa, Japan. There he became a pitcher for the fast pitch softball team that became the island champs. Later this team traveled to other islands to play games against other island champions.
On returning from his tour of duty, Monroe got involved in the oil industry around Albany, Texas and over the next 20 plus years, he was associated with Morrell Drilling, Lawrence Drilling, Daniel Supply and Kubiak Motor Co. Later on he was associated with Lawrence - Cannon Drilling in Abilene, Texas. As an adult, Monroe has lived in several area towns including Albany, Cisco, Snyder, Abilene and Clyde.
One fact that most people do not know, but have greatly benefitted from over nearly 40 years is that he was the individual that managed to get Bill Smalley and the Esfandiary brothers, Ali and Nariman, together, to revive the Fort Griffin General Merchandise and Beehive Saloon.
Monroe has touched many a life in his 85 years of living and was a friend to a whole lot more. This is evident year after year when he put on his birthday feed. Whether he was serving fried fish, hamburgers, ribs and brisket, there was standing room only. Along with missing Roe, these shindigs will definitely be something that we all will miss.
Monroe is survived by his loving wife and faithful companion of 28 years, Betty Lawrence of Clyde, one son, Ken Lawrence of Albany and one granddaughter, Kenli Lawrence, along with his loyal dog, Friday. Other family members that will miss Monroe are his brothers Rayford Lawrence and wife of Abilene, Charles Lawrence and wife of Snyder and his sister, Gerry Lewis of Midland.
Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 4, 2019