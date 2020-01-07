|
|
James "Lee" Andress, 60, passed away in his home in Abilene, TX on the morning of January 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Willow Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St, Haskell, TX 79521.
Lee was born on October 26, 1959 in Haskell, TX. He graduated from Haskell High school in 1978. He worked as a hairdresser, restauranteur, and, most recently as a correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 19 years before retiring in 2019.
Lee was preceded in death by his father James Lee Andress.
He is survived by his mother Jane, his step-father Brad, his wife Elaine, his two daughters Shayla and Heather, his brothers and sisters Jeff, Kieth, Lynn, Richard, and Mary, and his five grandchildren Abby, Liam, Lizzie, Cameron, and Annie.
Memorials may be made in Lee's name to the ASPCA of Abilene.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020