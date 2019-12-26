|
James Luther "Luce" Pittman
Eastland - James Luther "Luce" Pittman passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 95.
He was born in Flatwood, Texas July 2, 1924. It was during an unusual weather event that is recorded in Texas history. His father plowed that day in an overcoat and there was a brief snow flurry. He owned the Western Auto in Eastland for many years until his retirement. When his only daughter was born in 1950 he became a Christian and served the Lord as music director at Mangum Baptist Church and later Bethel Baptist Church for many years. He was also a deacon at both churches as well as First Baptist Eastland in his later years. He taught Sunday School for many years and had the privilege of leading many people to Christ. At one time he sang in the Gospelaires Quartet on a weekly television show in Abilene. He sang at many funerals in the community. He was a loving father to his only child Lana and taught her to sing alto at the age of 5 so she could sing with him. At the moment he drew his last breath in Hendrick Hospital a lullaby was playing signaling a new life had begun somewhere in the hospital. He loved the Lord and his only request was that the plan of salvation was preached at his funeral.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 30, 2019, 10:30 AM at Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland followed by a graveside service at Flatwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 to 6 PM Sunday, December 29 at Edwards Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, who was the only woman he ever kissed, in 2003. He is survived by his daughter Lana Pittman of Newport Beach Ca. and Eastland Texas, two grandsons, James Craig Arther, Los Angeles Ca., Trey Patrick Stancher, San Pedro Ca. and a great-grandson Elijah Simeon Arther, Newport Beach, Ca. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Flatwood Cemetery Association or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019