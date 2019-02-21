|
|
James Magee Parker
Abilene, TX
James Magee Parker, a loving, devoted, and generous man entered into the kingdom of heaven on February 19, 2019 at his home.
James was born in Roby, Texas, on April 30, 1930, the youngest child to Euna Lee Magee and Carlton Arthur Parker. His parents instilled in him a heartfelt and deep desire to give to others. A treasure to all who knew and loved him, James was a wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and colleague. He was a civic leader in all aspects of the Abilene community, including service to his alma mater Hardin Simmons University.
At a young age, his family moved from Roby to Sweetwater. James' mother introduced and encouraged him to work in a grocery store owned by Sam Glass, not knowing that this relationship would lead to his lifelong work and dedication to the grocery business.
After graduation from Sweetwater High School in 1947, he attended Hardin Simmons University and graduated with a BA in Business Administration. There, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Ann Pearson of Lamesa, Texas. They married on August 4, 1951, and enjoyed over 50 years of loving marriage.
The young couple moved back to Sweetwater in 1951 where James began his career in the grocery business working for Sam Glass Enterprises and invested in Sunbeam Enterprises, doing business as Super Duper Food Stores, Inc. The grocery store chain flourished and included 21 stores across the state using innovative and visionary marketing with service as the core value.
In 1974, the thriving partnership ended with the death of Mr. Glass, and James became the President of the company where he continued its expansion. In 1986, with great business foresight, he sold the stores to a German based company.
Following the sale of his company, James diversified his business into banking, real estate, and ranching. He continued his service to the community, civic affairs, and First Baptist Church of Abilene where he was a member for over 60 years and served as a Deacon.
James was deeply committed to a better life for all Abilenians. He served on the First National Bank of Abilene (now First Financial Bank of Abilene) Board of Directors from 1972 until 2004 and was a Director of First Financial Bankshares Holding Company from 1980 to 2004. He served on the boards of both the Hendrick Medical Center Foundation and as Chairman of the Hendrick Medical Center Development Corporation. Other civic involvement included: President of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, and board member of the Abilene Civic Center Advisory Board, West Texas Utilities, West Texas Rehab Center, and The Community Foundation of Abilene. Lauded for his service and philanthropy, James received the Dyess Air Force Base Brave Shield Award in 1978, and he was the first recipient of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award in 1985.
James' involvement with Hardin Simmons University was extensive. He served on the HSU Board of Development, the School of Music Foundation, and the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee. In 2005, James received the HSU Keeter Alumni Service Award, the highest alumni honor HSU can bestow. James and Cynthia created the Parker Endowed Scholarship for Missionary Students at HSU, and after Cynthia's passing in 2002, James established the Cynthia Ann Parker College of Liberal Arts. In her memory, he wished to honor their love of the institution they held so dear.
In 2003, in recognition of the outstanding care given to Cynthia during her illness, James generously provided funding for the establishment of the James and Cynthia Parker Wing at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.
James is survived by son Jimmy M. Parker and wife Jacki; daughter Terri Kinard and husband Kelly; daughter Carla Dueser; son R. Paige Parker; and eleven grandchildren, Davis Parker and wife Melissa; Evan Parker and wife Lauren; Rebecca Strauser and husband Tyson; Laura Cutbirth; Leila Darby and husband Jason; Lewis Kinard and wife Kelly; Lauren McLarnon and husband Zack; Catherine Bankston and husband Drew; Parker Handlin and wife Kelly; Pearson Handlin and Matthew Dueser. There are twenty-five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Jan Collins of Houston and Joyce Pearson of Lamesa, and by numerous nieces and nephews and by a host of admiring friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia, his parents, and his sister Carlene Arrant.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons Davis and Evan Parker; Lewis Kinard; Parker and Pearson Handlin and Matthew Dueser. Honorary pallbearers are Ken Murphy, Dr. Jack Ramsey, Bill Senter, Allen Wright, W.P. Wright, Boone Powell and Richard Young.
Following a private graveside service, a celebration of his life will be held Friday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Abilene located at 1333 N 3rd Street. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation and celebration of James' life following the service at the Abilene Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Abilene, the Parker Endowed Scholarship at Hardin Simmons University, Hendrick Hospice of Abilene, or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019