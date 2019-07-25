Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Trent Garden of Memories
James P. Bright


1924 - 2019
James P. Bright Obituary
James P. Bright

Abilene - James P. Bright, 95, of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center. He was born in Jones County to Oliver and Mary Ann Bright on Sunday, March 30, 1924.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd at 11 AM with Rev. David Cason officiating. Burial will be at 2 PM at Trent Garden of Memories.

James married Grace Marie Heatley on November 11, 1944 in Sweetwater. James and Grace lived in Seminole, Texas for 34 years, where he worked as a Field-Gauger for B.P. Corporation for 33 of those years. In 1986, he retired, and they moved to Abilene in 1988. James was a devoted member of the Masonic Lodge and St. James United Methodist Church. He was a faithful member to the community, and always helped those in need. James was never short on stories to tell and loved to visit with folks. He was a wonderful golfer and domino player. James will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Helen Lester, Laura Kegans, Lora Halbrooks, and Beulah Carter; and three brothers, Henry Bright, Wilson Bright, and C.R. Shanon.

James is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Grace Marie Bright; sons, J. Glen Bright and Henry Ed Bright (Hazel); daughter, Gwen Unger; sister-in-law, Lu Bright; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 25, 2019
Remember
