|
|
James "Jimmy" Powers
Abilene - James "Jimmy" Powers, 77, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Galveston due to complications from COVID19 infection.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Hamil Family Chapel. Burial will follow at another date at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Jimmy was born in Robert Lee, TX to Roland and Minnie Powers on October 18, 1942. He served in the Army. His family moved to California during WWII so that his father, Roland, could work in the shipyard. After the war, the Powers family moved back to Texas. Jimmy and his siblings worked alongside their parents to provide for the family. He learned to work on machines and engines. He often told stories about building hotrods with his friends and brothers when he was a teenager.
Jimmy spent most of his adult years in Abilene, TX. He worked hard in the booming oilfield. He was well-liked among the oilfield companies with whom he worked.
Jimmy had a wonderful laugh. Everyone felt welcome around him. He loved to read western novels. He loved getting together with family and swapping stories. He was an avid 42-domino player. He was able to guess what someone had in their hand by which domino they put down. He entertained all with his stories from the oilfield and childhood. He cared deeply about all his family members.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Minnie Ashworth Powers & Roland Powers; brothers Randy Powers and Billy Powers; sisters Verna Lee Stephens, Ann Moss, & Shirley Bullard.
Jimmy is survived by his 2 children, Gwen Crowe & her husband JD, and Aaron Powers. He also has 2 grandsons, Jack and Emmett Crowe. Jimmy is survived by sisters Wanda Farris, Linda Oats, Rita Rimer & her husband Roger, brothers Harold Powers & his wife Sherry, and Johnny Powers & his wife Sharon, and brother-in-law Bill Bullard. Jimmy was also the favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews (cute inside family humor).
The family of James Powers wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and support staff of the ICU at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made at (); Homes for Heroes Foundation (www.homesforheroesfoundation.org); or a favorite veterans charity of ones choice.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020