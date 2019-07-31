|
James R. Brown, 90, of Winters passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born January 25, 1929 in the Dale Community to John and Sarah Brown. He grew up in Winters and graduated from Winters High School. He married Josie Reeves on June 4, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Winters. He was a farmer and an oilfield contract pumper. He was a member of the Winters Masonic Lodge for many years before moving his membership to Ballinger. He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Winters. He had a great love for God and his family.
James was preceded in death by his daughter, Carla Jo Brown, and by 7 siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Josie Brown, of Winters; 4 children: Charles S. Brown and wife Laura of Lemon Gap, Cynthia Glass and husband Harm Ray of Winters, Lisenell Smith and husband Robert of Sweetwater, and James Barrett Brown and wife Anna of Dallas; brother Newby Brown of San Antonio; as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 31, 2019