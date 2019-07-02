|
James Rhodes, Sr.
GOLDSBORO - James Calvin Rhodes, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00pm in the sanctuary at Lawn Baptist Church, interment, with military honors, will follow in the Tuscola Cemetery, Mark Moore officiating, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation with viewing for James will be on Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.
James was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma on June 20, 1940 to Harold and Pauline (White) Rhodes. He was one of four children. James joined the Air Force after school where he served honorably until 1962.
He married Nelda Hendrix on October 6, 1962 in Tuscola. They settled in the Tuscola area, and they welcomed two children, son, James Calvin, Jr. and daughter, Vicki.
James' career passion was welding, in which he became certified in all forms. His certifications led him to work in the boiler industry and then to Rentech Boilers, where he built and traveled the states installing boilers. James retired as a supervisor from Rentech in 2012.
James' main hobby was working, he enjoyed it so much that it truly was never a job or difficult, but instead, enjoyment and fulfillment. A big part of his enjoyment came from helping the younger welders grow in their profession, teaching them the skills they needed to become the best in the field.
James worked hard and loved his work, but loved his family even more, spending as much time with them as possible. Just as with his young apprentices, James enjoyed teaching his children how to hunt and fish, the enjoyment of a good board game, and that having a big heart full of humor for your family is a wonderful thing to give.
He continued his teaching of perseverance after the tornado of 1982 when the family lost their house and possessions, from rebuilding their house to working extra to replace all that was lost.
He is survived by his wife Nelda of Goldsboro; son James Calvin Rhodes of Abilene; daughter Vicki Redwine of Abilene; grandchildren Jaden Rhodes, Jace Rhodes, Morgan Redwine, and Matt Redwine. He is also survived by his brother Butch Rhodes and wife Terry of Walla Walla, Wa; and a sister, Joyce Reeves and husband Kent of San Juan Capistrano, Ca.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra Riddle.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 2, 2019