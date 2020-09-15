1/
James "Jim" Rogers
James "Jim" Rogers

Abilene - James "Jim" Rogers, born on June 21, 1955 in Abilene, Texas to Jack and Hazel Rogers, was called home to Jesus on September 12, 2020. Jim was a Spiritual Leader to his Family and Friends, and he led countless souls to Christ, as he served many years, along with his wife Louise, as a missionary in Mexico, and in his home State of Texas.

Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Iberis Cemetery with Pastor Rudy Fambrough officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.

Jim was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, and Grandfather who will be lovingly remembered and so deeply missed by his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Louise Ortega Rogers; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Patricia Rogers, Christopher and Crystal Rogers, and Stephen and Krystal Rogers; daughters and sons-in-law, Carol Anne and Blake Kleiner, and Michelle Eileen and Tommy Maitland. He fondly considered Penny Scott Ross, oldest niece, as his own daughter. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandsons, and granddaughters, and great- grandchildren whom he loved beyond measure. Survivors also include sister Sharon Janice Scott of Abilene, TX, sisters and brothers in-law, Wanda and Larry Caddell of Reno, TX, Yvonne Lange and Keith Lange of Valero, TX, and Mary Helen Marshall of Abilene, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Father Jack Cecil Rogers, and Mother Hazel Marshall Rogers, and Jim and Louise's beloved Daughter, Jacklyn Louise Rogers, who gave them a grandson, James Michael Dakota Rogers, who has made them extremely proud. Sister Josephine Elizabeth Swett of California also preceded him in death.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
