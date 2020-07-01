1/1
James "Jim" Rose
James "Jim" Rose

Abilene - James "Jim" Rose, 94, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. A public viewing will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Funeral service will be on Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, with burial to follow in the Hamlin Cemetery.

Jim was born in Hamlin, Texas on August 27, 1925 to James and Icy Rose. Upon graduating high school, Jim headed to Europe to fight in World War II. Serving under General George S. Patton, Jim commanded a tank in the European theater. He was severely injured escaping a German ambush when a member of his tank stepped on a land mine. Jim was the only survivor. He was awarded a Purple Heart and earned a trip back home. For most of his life, he was a car and boat salesman. His favorite hobby was working on and restoring old cars and boats.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Icy Rose, wife Louise Rose, brothers Radian and Don Rose, sisters Lorene Watson and Bea Watson and grandson Ian Rose. Jim is survived by his wife Jeri Rose, sons James Rose, Robby McKinney and Johnny McKinney; daughters Judy Ridgway and Janice McKinney; and brother Roy Rose; granddaughters Collene Rose, Jordan Rose and Brianna Grigsby; grandsons Lee Youmans, Johnny White and Hayden McKinney; nephew Larry Rose and many other great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
