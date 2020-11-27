James Sego, Jr.



Tahlequah, OK - James Taylor (J.T.) Sego, Jr., 86 of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020.



J.T. was born on November 9, 1934, in Knox City, Texas to James Taylor Sego, Sr., and Blanche Carolina (Hollar) Sego. He married Patricia Janelle Hunt on December 20, 1953 in Rochester, Texas. They were married until her death in 2009.This union was blessed with five children. In August of 2012, J.T. married Christy Morgan.



J.T. attended Rochester High School and afterwards graduated and received a masters degree from Abilene Christian College in Texas. He received a PhD in educational administration from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. He was a lifelong educator who held a variety of titles. He served as a science teacher and principal, as well as a superintendent and he also coached football, basketball, and track while earning his post graduate degrees. He moved to Tahlequah, Oklahoma in 1966 to be an education professor at Northeastern State University. He also served as an administrator in the Education Department and later as the Academic Dean before his retirement from NSU.



J.T. had a wide variety of accomplishments in his life. He was a Golden Gloves champion boxer in the welterweight division in his college years, a trained auctioneer, and an inventor who held several patents. An avid horseman, he knew the bloodlines of many a racehorse and relished every minute he could spend outside with his quarter horses and thoroughbreds.



He was a devoted member of the South College Church of Christ for many years. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and enjoyed his outgoing personality.



J.T. is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jere Kittley, his first wife Janelle Sego, and daughter, Penni Green. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Christy Sego, five loving children, Patti and her husband G.V. Gulager, James Taylor Sego III (Jim), Paula and her husband Marvin Page, and Pamela and her husband, Larry Sumner, all from Tahlequah, OK. J.T. was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Christi Braudrick, Vance Gulager, Stewart Gulager, Michael Page, Burdge Green, Jamie Sego, Aidan Sumner, and Aubrey Sumner. He also welcomed sixteen great-grandchildren into his family.









