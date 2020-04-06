|
|
James "Smitty" Smith
Abilene - James Henry Smith, "Smitty", age 87, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Hendricks Medical Center. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 11am-5pm at the North's Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
James H. Smith was battling complications diagnosed with pneumonia and bronchitis. He was born on March 6, 1933 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Serverina and Frank Anthony Smith. He grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas.
At age 22, James enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years with an Honorable Discharge from the service. While stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, he met and married Norvel Goodlow in 1955. They spent their entire lives in Abilene, raised three children; Shelia Smith, James Smith, Jr, and Edwin Smith. James and Norvel were married fifty-nine (59) years before she passed in May of 2018.
After leaving the military, James was employed by the Abilene State School, General Dynamics, and the City of Abilene. He retired under the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS).
James was proceeded in death by his mother, father, and wife, Norvel. He is survived by his current wife Barbara, three sisters, one daughter, two sons; numerous grandsons, granddaughters, and great grandchildren.
Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com, There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date to Honor the life of Mr. James H. Smith Sr. services entrusted to North's Funeral Home
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020