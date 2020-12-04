James "Berneil" Teaff



Merkel - James "Berneil" Teaff, 92, of Merkel passed away on December 3, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born to Dee and Blake Teaff on April 27, 1928 at the family's home.



Berneil married the love of his life, Joy Wilson, on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1947. Berneil and Joy enjoyed 73 wonderful years together. After graduation from High School Berneil joined the Army Air Corps, and returned home after his time in the service. He was a farmer and rancher and in 1992 received the award for Outstanding Conservation Farmer Of The Year. He enjoyed building, welding woodworking, and being a handyman. He also enjoyed checking the cows, driving around the ranch, and building and checking his snake traps. Berneil never met a stranger and loved to tell stories. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a genuine all around good guy.



His is survived by his wife Joy Teaff of Merkel; daughter Debra Gail Page and husband James of Abilene; grandchildren Jessica Blake Page, Jordan Amos Page, Stacy Lynn Darby, Bradley Alan Teaff, and Lana Kay Reynolds; great grandchildren Kooper Don Darby, Kaylynn Ava Darby, Carson Teaff, Lexi Teaff, Payton Teaff, Braden Teaff, Cambria Reynolds, and Teddy Reynolds. He is also survived by his niece Vickie Hays and her husband Kenneth and their family.



Berneil was preceded in death by his son Larry Alan Teaff; his parents; brother Deverl Teaff; and sister in law LaVerne Teaff.



Open visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 1:00PM Monday December 7, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Monday December 7, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery.









