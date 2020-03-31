Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gillentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James V. Gillentine Sr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James V. Gillentine Sr. Obituary
James V. Gillentine, Sr.

Abilene - James V. Gillentine, Sr., age 87, passed away on March 27, 2020 with loving family. There will be a private graveside service. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

James was born in Comanche county on February 13, 1933. He graduated from Hico High School and Mt. Vernon Bible College. He married Anna Garvin on April 5, 1953 in Maple, Texas. He was a minister for 60 years.

James was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife, 2 children and their spouses, 1 brother and his wife, 1 brother-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . There will be a memorial service for James at a later date.

Online condolence may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -