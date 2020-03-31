|
James V. Gillentine, Sr.
Abilene - James V. Gillentine, Sr., age 87, passed away on March 27, 2020 with loving family. There will be a private graveside service. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
James was born in Comanche county on February 13, 1933. He graduated from Hico High School and Mt. Vernon Bible College. He married Anna Garvin on April 5, 1953 in Maple, Texas. He was a minister for 60 years.
James was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife, 2 children and their spouses, 1 brother and his wife, 1 brother-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . There will be a memorial service for James at a later date.
