James W. "Snuffy" Smith
Abilene - James Weldon "Snuffy" Smith, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to his home in Heaven on July 18, 2019 in Abilene. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 22nd at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Burial will follow in the Potosi Cemetery.
James was born November 25,1936 to James Amasa and Bessie Leona Savell Smith in Abilene, Texas. He married Patsy Jean Lewis on July 1,1955. James lived in Abilene and served the community he loved as an Abilene Fireman until his retirement in 1987. Not being ready for a rocking chair, James went to work for the Abilene State School until he and Pat retired in 1998.
James was very proud of his Abilene roots, with his great grandfather, James Amasa Smith, being one of the founding fathers, and loved sharing his memories of a very young Abilene and stories of his childhood. He attended Wylie and Abilene Schools.
After his retirement, he and Pat joined the Abilene Sundowners Good Sam's Club. They spent many years traveling across the USA and visiting places on their bucket list.
While everyone who knew Snuffy Smith thought the world of him, no one thought more of this unassuming hero than his sons, Mike and Mitch, daughter-in-law Patty, and granddaughters, Jenni Williams and Kristen McGuffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A Smith and Bessie L Smith, sisters Irene Cowsert, Mildred Templeton, Alice Smith, Elsie Skipper and brother Jerry Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Jean Smith, Mike and Patty Smith, Mitch Smith, Jenni and husband Corey Williams, Kristen and husband Luke McGuffin and great-granddaughters Myka Williams, Kennedy Lewis, Alyx Williams, and Kylie Lewis.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 21, 2019