Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
First Central Presbyterian Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
the Belvedere Memorial Park
San Angelo, TX
James Wayne (Jim) Snelgrove


James (Jim) Wayne Snelgrove

Abilene, TX - Jim Snelgrove, 87, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Abilene.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the First Central Presbyterian Church with Dr. Cliff Stewart and Dr. Janice Six, officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in the Belvedere Memorial Park in San Angelo, Texas. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Jim was born on January 8, 1932 in Kerrville, Texas to the late George and Willie Mae (Braunon) Snelgrove. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School and attended Texas A&M University. Jim and Anna Marie Wuemling were married on November 22, 1955 in San Angelo. He worked as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative with Schering Plough for 30 years. He served in the US Navy. He was involved in Experimental Aircraft Association, Boy Scouts and Kiwanis. He was a skilled wood craftsman. He was extremely proud of his family. Anyone who was blessed to have known him knew he loved them. He had the most beautiful whistle and greeted everyone with a giant hug.

Jim was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Wayne Snelgrove and Loren Keith Snelgrove.

Survivors include his wife, Marie of Abilene; one son, Bruce Snelgrove and wife Kristy of Robinson, Texas; grandchildren, Cortney Neterer and husband Ben of Junction City, Kansas, Cassidy Gibbs and husband Brandon of Robinson, Texas, Cody Nichols of Robinson, Texas, and Brandi Orlando of Caldwell, Texas; great-grandchildren, Leah Nichols, Anna Grace Neterer and Hunter Neterer of Junction City, Kansas, Briley Loren Gibbs and Grayson Gibbs of Robinson, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Cody Nichols and Brandon Gibbs, lifetime friends Jimmy Barden, Tommy Broyles, Larry Pittman, Chris Monsivaiz and Ron Blackmore.

The family of Jim Snelgrove wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Shudde and his staff, Wisteria Place and Hendrick Hospice.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 20, 2019
