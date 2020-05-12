|
James Webb Faulks, Jr.
Abilene - James Faulks passed away May 11, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born July 1931 in Hawley, Texas to Webb and Mary Faulks.
James married Jean Williams, the love of his life, on March 21, 1951. They married just 3 days before he left for military boot camp. James served in the Marine Corp and fought in the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, he and his wife resided in Sweetwater, Texas and later moved to Abilene where they lived most of their lives. James went to work for Southwestern Bell where he later retired after 30 plus years.
James is survived by his wife, Jean; three daughters: Vickie Pelton and husband Dick Pelton of Abilene, Susan Kersey and husband Tom Kersey of Weatherford, and Joanie Fisher of Abilene; and sister, Nova Caffey of Abilene. James is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Clay Kelley, Farrah Washington, Christi Fisher, Tatum Kerbow, Jeff Fisher, Blake Leonard, T.J. Kersey, Stacey Kersey; and ten great grandchildren.
James played a strong role in our lives and holds a special place in each of our hearts. He will be missed by all. Fly high Papa, we love you.
A graveside service will be held in Elmwood Memorial Park on Friday, May 15th at 2:00 P.M. under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020