Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Merkel Church of Christ
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Cemetery
Merkel, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James White


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James White Obituary
James White

Merkel - James Louis White, 71, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

James was born on April, 12, 1948 in McCaulley, Texas to John Louis and Frankie Mae White.

James is survived by large family including his wife Marsha White children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; his parents John and Frankie; siblings Willie Mae Hunter (Tony), Joe White (Johnnie), Jimmy White (Stephanie), Linda Moore (Marvin), and Patricia Hall (Wayne). He is also survived by numerous other family members including his cousins, aunt Jessie Glasco, nieces, and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents Houston and Janie White; son James "Booga" White, Jr.; granddaughter Labriyan Eleby-Whitfield; and brother Robert White.

James went by "Lucky Black" and was known as a very outgoing person. He was a great father, brother, grandfather, and child. James had the biggest smile on his face especially when his kids came to see him, and going to church on Sunday Mornings. James was a great man and always knew how to put a smile on anyone's face. He also loved to make jokes and play dice, he was good at it too. If there was one thing he would want right now it would be for everyone to be happy. This isn't a sad time, it is a celebration. James white is looking down on us! playing dice, cards, and dancing with his friends, brother and family.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Merkel Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now