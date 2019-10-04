|
James White
Merkel - James Louis White, 71, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
James was born on April, 12, 1948 in McCaulley, Texas to John Louis and Frankie Mae White.
James is survived by large family including his wife Marsha White children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; his parents John and Frankie; siblings Willie Mae Hunter (Tony), Joe White (Johnnie), Jimmy White (Stephanie), Linda Moore (Marvin), and Patricia Hall (Wayne). He is also survived by numerous other family members including his cousins, aunt Jessie Glasco, nieces, and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents Houston and Janie White; son James "Booga" White, Jr.; granddaughter Labriyan Eleby-Whitfield; and brother Robert White.
James went by "Lucky Black" and was known as a very outgoing person. He was a great father, brother, grandfather, and child. James had the biggest smile on his face especially when his kids came to see him, and going to church on Sunday Mornings. James was a great man and always knew how to put a smile on anyone's face. He also loved to make jokes and play dice, he was good at it too. If there was one thing he would want right now it would be for everyone to be happy. This isn't a sad time, it is a celebration. James white is looking down on us! playing dice, cards, and dancing with his friends, brother and family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Merkel Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 4, 2019