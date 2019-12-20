|
|
Jan Healow
Abilene - Jan Healow, 72, of Abilene passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019 at Wesley Court.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 in Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith 1501 277 S in Abilene with Bro. Burtis Williams officiating. Burial to follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held on Fri. January 3, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM.
Patricia "Jan" was born on Jan. 18, 1947 in Oakland, CA to the late Glen and Freddie (Linn) Hoagland. She grew up in Oakland as an only child until the age of 13 when she welcomed her little sister into the family. She graduated from Fremont High School. She went on to attend school in PA to obtain certifications that she used working in the medical field as an X-Ray Technician and a Medical Transcriber. She married the love of her life Anthony Donald Healow together they raised their 2 children in Abilene. Jan was a loving and devoted mother. She enjoyed the Hallmark channel, reading, and spending time with her family. However, her relationship with God was the center of her life. She had been a Sunday School Teacher in the past and was a member of Broadview Baptist Church. Her faith was unwavering and sustained her through the life's good times and bad.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; son, David Donald Healow, and her parents.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her daughter, Jennifer Healow of Abilene; sister, Glenda Thomas also of Abilene; grandchildren Eric Donovan Dugger, and Kellye Leanne Cole; niece, Jessica Thomas; a host of great nieces and nephews, many special cousins from the Linn and Healow families.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019