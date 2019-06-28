Jan Hodnett Heri



Lake Brownwood - Margaret Jan Hodnett Heri, age 69, was born on Saturday, November 5, 1949 and passed from this earth to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 3, 2019. She was born at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, Tx to winifred Murray and Dorothy Fae Gressett Hodnett. She was the fourth and last child of this family. Jan and her Mother moved to El Paso, Tx when she was 16 and there she met and married the love of her life, George Heri. One son, Anthony Scott Heri, was born of this union. Jan was baptized at Trinity Baptist Church in Abilene in her early teens, but felt she was truly saved and baptized again in El Paso. Jan moved to Lake Brownwood in 1998 and was dedicated and devoted member of Lake Brownwood Community Church. Jan was talented in many ways, especially in arts and crafts. She loved to make and decorate cakes and to make bible book mark crosses out of plastic canvas and ribbon.



Jan was predeceased by her parents and grandparents, a sister named Judy, and her favorite brother - in- law, Jim Fisher. Her wonderful little dog, Monkey, passed away a year ago and Jan was lost without him. She always had a dog or cat and usually several of both, as she loved animals. At Lake Brownwood, she had the deer eating out of her hand.



She is survived by her son, Anthony Scott Heri (Monica); 3 grandchildren, Michael, Alexandria, and Arielle; and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Fisher; a brother, David; and 2 nephews and their families; plus, one aunt and many cousins.



Jan had a heart as big as Dallas and was always doing for others as long as she was able. She had been in bad health for about 4 years after having a severe heart attack that could not be fixed.



Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South.



Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care if desired. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 28, 2019