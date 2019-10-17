|
Jan Lynn (Tatum) Rasbury
Merkel - Jan Lynn (Tatum) Rasbury, 60, formerly of Abilene, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Merkel. Reverend Lance Perry will officiate directed by McCoy Funeral Home. She was born July 27, 1959 in Abilene, TX to Vern Paul and Glynn (Collett) Tatum. She was a graduate of Sanderson High School in 1977. She married Zander Rasbury November 27, 2004 in Abilene, TX. She was a manager for Lawrence IGA Grocery in Clyde for several years. She was a Baptist attending First Baptist Church in Merkel the past two years. Jan had also lived in Abilene, TX. She is survived by her husband Zander Rasbury of Merkel, six sons; Daniel Bruton & wife Amanda of Abilene, TX, Cody Bruton , Cody Rasbury of Cambridge, Minnesota, Colton Rasbury & wife Amber of Eastland, TX, Colby Rasbury & wife Karrieanna of Clyde, TX, Clayton Rasbury of Cisco, a daughter; Cathryn Rasbury of Dublin, TX, four sisters; Donna Steamer of Palmer, TX, Patricia Burnam & husband Jimmy of Granbury, TX, Beckie Menix & husband Weldon of Lamesa, TX, Jill Tatum of Lubbock, TX, a brother Eddie Tatum & wife Kathy of Canyon, TX, 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019