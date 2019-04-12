|
|
Jana Nelson
Abilene - Jana Nelson, 62, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Abilene. Graveside service will be today at 2:30 P.M. at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial service will follow at 3:30 P.M. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, with C.V. Blake officiating.
Jana was born to Bill & Elsie Tippen on February 7, 1957. She received her bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian University and she worked as a self-employed insurance agent.
Jana is preceded in death by her father William Kenton Tippen.
Jana is survived by her mother, Elsie Tippen of Abilene. Two brothers, Kent Tippen of Dallas, TX & Kevin Tippen and wife Kim of Waco, TX. One Aunt, Dorothy Rosson of Snyder, TX and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be given to Hardin-Simmons University, P.O. Box 16100 Abilene, TX 79698 or .
Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 12, 2019