Jane Adams



Abilene - Jane Adams, 93, of Abilene went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, October 26, 2020 in Abilene.



A private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 AM at the Elmwood Memorial Park.



Jane was born on August 6, 1927 to the late Clarence Allen and Mable Hawkins Allen in Lawn, Texas. She married Ralph Adams on January 1, 1949. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage until his passing on September 28, 2012. Jane enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.



Jane is survived by her children, Randy Adams, Rhonda Nash (Kenny), Rusty Adams, Rodney Adams (Denise); 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Garrett (Willie); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store