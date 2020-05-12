|
|
Jane Grimes Mathews
Lubbock - Jane Grimes Mathews, 86, passed away May 11, 2020. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Rough Creek Cemetery in Coleman County with Pastor Larry Tarver officiating, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Born December 26, 1933 to Johnson and Vera Grimes on a ranch in Coleman County, Texas. Jane graduated from Novice High School and attended McMurry College where she met the love of her life, Curley (James Arlie) Mathews.
They were married on April 3,1953 and lived in Abilene, Texas until 1972. She worked many years in banking. In the 1980's they commuted from their home in Honey Grove, Texas to Commerce, Texas where they owned and operated a shoe store.
Upon Curley's death in 2013, she moved to Lubbock, Texas to be near their son.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Tubby (J.D.) Grimes; she is survived by her daughter, Belinda Seals and son, John Mathews; sister -in-law, Nancy Grimes and several nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made by the choice of the donor.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 14, 2020