Jane Meadows Coston
Haskell - Jane Meadows Coston, 97, passed away on June 5, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a graveside service will be at Willow Cemetery on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:30am with pastor Kirk Watson officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. Family visitation will be from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell, TX 79521.
Jane Meadows Coston was born November 20, 1922, in Loraine, Texas, to Earnest and Mary Agnes Meadows. After graduation from Loraine High School high school she attended McMurry College. She met her future husband, Ferrell, at a roller rink in Sweetwater.
She lived in more than a dozen west Texas towns where her husband's work took them until they settled in McCamey, Texas, for six years. In 1953 she and her family moved to Haskell where she lived for 65 years. Most recently she has lived in an assisted living center in Amarillo to be near her son, Wendell and his wife Charlotte. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Haskell as a Sunday School teacher, and for several decades she was involved in providing meals and serving meals to bereaved families at her church. She was a talented seamstress sewing clothes for her family. She later turned her sewing talents to quilting, furnishing quilts to all the family. She provided her family with freshly baked loaves of bread each week. She has left her sons and grandchildren china which she painted until her arthritis made painting too difficult. Jane was employed by the Haskell ISD for more than twenty years as secretary to the high school principal.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ferrell Coston, a brother, Forest Meadows and his wife, Joan and her sister, Doris Cripliver, and her husband, Roger.
She is survived by her sons, Tom and Shirley Coston of Fort Worth and Wendell Coston and Charlotte of Amarillo; grandchildren Laura and John Baughman, Julie and Chuck Swenson, Stacy and Grant Bannen, Keri and Jason Ostermann; great-grandchildren Charlie Swenson, Jack Swenson, Claire Swenson, Sebla Swenson, Jane Swenson, Emma Bannen, Lane Bannen, Madison and Javier Aranda; two great-great- grandchildren, Emery and Elliana Aranda. She is also survived by a brother Hubert Meadows and his wife Nina of Abilene.
A special thanks to Anna Robelo and Joe Pena for their service, kindness and friendship for many years.
Memorials may be made in Jane's name to the First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Ave. F, Haskell, TX 79521.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.