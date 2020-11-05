Janet Karen Carson Bonds
Janet Karen Carson Bonds passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Abilene, Texas.
Janet was born April 8, 1950 in Hamlin, Texas, to Archie Thomas Carson Jr. and Georgia Fay Nunn Carson. She graduated from Hamlin High School in 1968 and attended Texas Tech University where she studied Vocal Music. On April 8, 1970, she married James Richard (Jim) Bonds in Mexico. A second ceremony was held April 18, 1970 in Hamlin with the local First United Methodist Church minister officiating.
Janet was a talented pianist and soprano. In high school, she was a featured soloist at stage band concerts. She sang solos and played piano for area weddings, church services and funerals. She also participated in and won vocal competitions as a vocal soloist and in a trio. Janet was also a member of the Hamlin High School band where she played the French horn. In her senior year, she was nominated for band sweetheart.
Janet was a member of Sigma Phi sorority, Hamlin chapter, and First United Methodist Church. She had previously been a member of Calvary and First Baptist churches in Hamlin. In 1980, she moved to Houston where she worked for CRS Architects as executive assistant to the firm's project manager in charge of the new Shell Woodcreek office complex. While in Houston, she was in a vocal group that sang at local venues and events. In 1985, she relocated to Abilene where she completed a degree with the Texas College of Cosmetology. She worked as a stylist for Frances' Salon and Boutique in Abilene, and in 1990, she purchased the salon from the founder, Frances Bolen. Janet expanded the salon and continued ownership until 2001 when she transferred her interests to a partner. She then relocated to Hamlin.
Janet is predeceased by her parents. Survivors include a brother, Gary Kent Carson of Houston; two sons, Kelly Drew (Stefanie) Bonds and Jerrod Shea Bonds; grandchildren, Jayden Eicke, Kelsey Bonds Nichols, Hayden Scott, Baylee Bonds, Cassandra Bonds, Knoxlee Bonds, Addison Yarbrough and Kadynce Yarbrough; and eight great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at a later date under the direction of Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home in Hamlin, Texas. Remembrances may be made to the National Fibromyalgia Foundation or a charity of choice
.