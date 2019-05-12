|
Janet Waters
Anson - JANET WATERS, 87, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Anson General Hospital. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born February 1, 1932 in Decatur, IL, Janet was a daughter of the late Ellis and Mary (Strickler) Turner. She married Stan Richison in 1951. Stan and Janet had three children. Janet was blessed to be able to stay home and raise her children. Stan preceded her in death in 1971. In 1973, Janet married Bob Waters. Janet volunteered for St. Mary's Hospital Auxillary in Decatur, IL for many years. Bob and Janet moved to Anson in 1991. Janet volunteered for Hendrick Hospital for many years after she moved to Anson. She also was a loyal volunteer employee for Good Stuff Video and Pizza. She loved working at her oldest daughter's restaurant and enjoyed visiting with all of the customers. In her spare time she loved to paint.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands (Stan Richison and Bob Waters).
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Guernsey (and fiancée, Gary Bouton) and Jenise Nelson (and husband, Rick); one son, Brad Richison; a sister-in-law, Phyillis Smith; five grandchildren, Terra Ortega, Matt Finfrock, Derrick Brown, Blake Nelson and Shelby Richison; great-grandchildren, Mercades, Jeremy and Ryan; and great great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Julianna.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019