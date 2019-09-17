|
Janette Bowen
Abilene - Janette Louise (Denton) Bowen was born February 18, 1936 in Eola, Texas. Janette passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. There will be a visitation at The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road on Tuesday, September 17th from 6pm to 8pm. There will be a graveside service at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas on Wednesday, September 18th at 2pm.
Janette was born to Grady Denton and Aubry (Gregory) Denton in Eola, Texas. She attended Lakeview High School and completed her GED in 1971. Janette did many extraordinary things in her life, including working as a cook on a riverboat on the Mississippi River. She was an outstanding cook. She loved to crochet and do embroidery; she was also a wonderful seamstress. Janette was known as a caring and kind person who had a hilarious sense of humor. She was an extremely straight forward and honest person. She accepted everyone into her family and loved them dearly.
She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Aubry Gregory Denton and Grady Denton; her husband, Troy (Bud) Webb Bowen; her son, William (Billy Boy) Lawrence Webb Jr; her sister and brother-in-law, Anita McGee and Granville Bowman McGee, and her son in law, Lanny Kellen Bouldin.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Bouldin and Lisa Sorrells; her son-in-law, Gene Sorrells; grandchildren, Eric Sorrells, Lanna Kaye Bouldin, CJ Hoelscher, Keith Sorrells, Darrell Sorrells and their spouses. Janette is also survived by her 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eric Sorrells, Darrell Sorrells, Keith Sorrells, Christopher Sorrells, Chase Sorrells, and Carson Sorrells.
The family would like to thank the amazing team at Silver Springs Rehabilitation Center and Hendrick Medical Center Hospice Care. They provided the most amazing and loving care for our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother during this time.
Memorials may be made to Hendrick Medical Center Hospice Care, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's or donor's choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 17, 2019