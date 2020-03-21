|
|
Janette Gibson Frierson, 80, of Haskell, TX, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell, with Rev. Kelly Pigott officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Janette was born February 12, 1940 in Haskell County, Texas, to Julia (Marion) and Oris Gibson. She married David Frierson on December 17, 1958 in Rule, TX. Janette worked as a secretary at Farm Bureau Insurance and Haskell Coop Gin. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Haskell where she played the piano. She enjoyed watching all sports and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, David Frierson of Haskell; three sons, Nathan Frierson and wife Lisa, Jeff Frierson, Randall Frierson and wife Tracy, all of Haskell; seven grandchildren, Turner Frierson, Caitlin Ivy, Gary Frierson, Clyde Robert Frierson, Ethan Frierson, Morgan Leonard, and Brody Frierson; nine great grandchildren; three brothers, Darrell Gibson, Bobby Gibson, and Charles Gibson; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother Julia (Marion) Gibson; father, Oris Gibson; son, Gary Frierson; grandson, Caleb Frierson; great granddaughter, Vivian Frierson; and sister-in-law, Shirley Gibson.
Memorials may be made in Janette's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America: 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020