Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
Janice Jackson Obituary
Janice Jackson

Abilene - It is with great sadness that the family of Janice Jackson announces her passing on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 77 years.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel with Pastor Rudy Fambrough officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home.

Janice loved cheering for the University of Texas Longhorns, going to church, her work as a dental assistant for more than 30 years, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, but most of all her family.

She is survived by her sons, Jamie Jackson and wife Michelle of McKinney and Joel Scott Jackson of Baird; brother Phil Winter and wife Nancy of Abilene; grandson Josh Jackson of Lewisville; granddaughter Ashley Jackson Holley and husband Brad of Sachse; great-grandson Nixon Holley of Sachse; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband Gus Franklin Jackson and her parents Frances "Mickey" Diltz Winter and Howard Windham.

Memorial donations in memory of Janice may be made to the Merkel Area Museum, 1501 N. 7th, or the Merkel Cemetery Association, 201 Edwards St. Merkel TX 79536.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 21, 2019
