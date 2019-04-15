|
Janice Smith
View - Janice Smith, 80, of View, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in View, Texas on April 12, 2019. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Burial will follow in the Drummond Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Janice was born September 16, 1938 to Rufus Hubbard & Katie Bell Evans. She graduated from Wylie High School in 1957. She married Joe Kenneth Smith on March 21, 1957. She worked at WTU for 37 years before retiring.
Janice was the first ever little league coach in Abilene in 1964. She volunteered for many organizations thru out her life, including Big Brothers-Big Sisters, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, West Texas Fair, Abilene Weatherization Program, View Cemetery & her favorite organization, the View Volunteer Fire Dept.
Janice is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katye Liane Staples, her husband Joe Kenneth Smith, parents, Rufus & Katie Evans, brothers, Hub, Jim, Allen & Joe Evans, sister-in-law, Evelyn Evans.
Survivors include one son, Mark Smith and wife Tammy, daughter Monica Smith and Gary Alsop. Grandchildren, Justin "Jake" Isbell and wife Cassandra, Hunter Isbell, Reagan Isbell, Tyler Smith and wife Anna, Tiffany Houdeshell and husband Michael and Zeb Jennings. Thirteen Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by her best friend Retha Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jake Isbell, Hunter Isbell, Tyler Smith, Zeb Jennings, Michael Houdeshell, Gary Smith and Neil Evans. Honorary Pallbearers will be the View Volunteer Fire Dept.
In lieu of flowers memorials to be made to the Camp Able of Buffalo Gap, P.O. Box 695 Buffalo Gap, TX 79508 or the View Volunteer Fire Dept., 108 Grand Ave. (CR 293) Abilene, TX 79606.
Janice "Nanny" will be missed. She loved her family & friends! Her smile could light up a room!
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 15, 2019